COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

Warm and dry weather will continue across the Western U.S. and that means continued high fire danger for most of this week.

Expect another breezy and mild day on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday could be a near record warm day with highs near 80!

Dry weather will continue until Friday and Saturday, then a colder airmass will bring rain to the Southeast Plains.