Rain and Snow Mix

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

Waves of rain and snow continue to move through the Southern Foothills, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

A WINTER WEATHER AVISORY will remain in effect for a small portion of the Sangre de Cristo Range until 9 a.m. Monday, while across the Southern Front Range, most precipitation will fall as rain.

The rain will move away from Colorado Springs and Pueblo by the end of early morning rush hour, and sunshine will slowly fill up the skies. High temperatures will be back in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be warm and windy with highs in the 60s, then another approaching storm system will send temperatures back down into the 40s on Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the rest of the week.