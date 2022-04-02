April Showers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co (KRDO)--

After enjoying a very warm and dry Saturday, we will be bracing for a round of rain and snow showers across the state on Sunday.

A Pacific weather system will cloud up skies over Colorado's mountains Saturday night. Snow showers will hit the Wet Mountains after midnight and will spread to the Sangre de Cristo Range by daybreak.

High temperatures in Colorado Springs happen early, then colder air settles in bringing rain showers for the Southern Front Range. We expect high temperatures in the lower 50s for most of the area, then rain showers move in for the rest of the day.

Rain and snow showers will continue over the area Monday morning and then the sun returns with temperatures rising back up into the 60s.