Powerful March Storm Arrives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

A powerful spring storm will bear down on the Rocky Mountain West and will to blast through the Southern Front Range Sunday night and Monday.

Gusty southerly winds will quickly shift to the north and snow showers will start up over the Palmer Divide during the early Monday rush hour. The wind will increase along with widespread driving snow across the region, making travel difficult for commuters who work in Denver. But because the roads will still be fairly warm, accumulations will only vary between one and three inches.

It will be much worse toward the New Mexico state line where a WINTER STORM WARNING will remain in effect for Las Animas County. Blowing snow will make travel hazardous, along with snowfall accumulations between 3 and 8 inches.

Snow showers will continue through Tuesday, and high temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s. But then sunshine and warmer days will return with high temperatures in the upper 60s by the week's end.