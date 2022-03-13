Cooler Monday-Midweek Snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

A fast moving weather system brings a couple of inches of snow to the Northern and Central mountains of Colorado tonight, and there's just enough moisture to bring a few sprinkles and flurries to the Palmer Divide just northeast of Monument.

Sunshine will return by daybreak Monday, but chilly northerly winds will keep our high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Mild temperatures return on Tuesday with expected high temperatures in the 60s. Then another weather system rolls in with a full compliment of rain and snow.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly who will get the most snowfall with this midweek storm, but at this time it appears that the heaviest snowfall amounts will be up north toward Monument, and south toward Trinidad.

It all depends on whether most of the precipitation falls during daytime or night time Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned!