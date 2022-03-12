A Sunny Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

Dry and mild air rules the Western U.S. for the rest of this weekend. That means that we will wake up to another round of sunshine and mild temperatures. Don't forget to set your clock forward one hour, Daylight Saving Time officially starts Sunday.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the Southern Front Range, and hold onto your hat if you're outdoors. Winds are going to get gusty in the afternoon.

Another shot of winter air bears down on our state on Monday, temperatures will sink to the upper 40s. Warmer weather returns on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

A wet storm system arrives Wednesday afternoon, we'll have rain for our evening rush hour. That rain changes to snow Wednesday night and finishes Thursday morning. It's too early to tell how much snow we'll get, but remember that March is Colorado's snowiest month. Warmer weather will return for the weekend.