Cold and Snow to Finish the Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS Colo (KRDO)--

A powerful weather system continues to spin over Colorado, bringing wave after wave of snow to the Southern Urban Corridor. The combination of brutal cold and snow over previously mild streets has meant icy commute conditions across the Northern Colorado Springs area and Palmer Divide.

Snow showers will let up overnight, but icy conditions may remain for the Monday morning commute. Overnight low temperatures will struggle to reach the mid teens, and raw northeast winds will make standing outside tough for the kids waiting for the bus. Allow an extra half hour to get to your destination on Monday, and be patient with the slow commute.

It stays cold throughout the week with average high temperatures only reaching the 30s and 40s. Yet another shot of snow and cold is expected on Thursday before warmer weather returns for this weekend. Stay warm!