Beautiful Sunday Ahead

Tonight: Staying mostly clear overnight with low temperatures to 21 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Keep an eye out for areas of patchy ice as the snow from this morning melted onto the roadways.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures warming up nicely, to 48 degrees in Colorado Springs and 51 in Pueblo. Light winds and no chance of precipitation as the intermountain west experiences a brief high pressure system.

Extended: Beautiful weather continues for Monday with a cold front expected to cross the state during the early morning hours Tuesday. The front will bring the chance for snow accumulation to the I-25 corridor through Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures only in the low 30s.

