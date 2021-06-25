Friday Forecast: Much Cooler with Rain and Storms Lasting Through the Weekend

Weather

TODAY: Clear skies to start but showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon in the high country and then widespread rain and storms expected this evening. Cool today with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: A decent chance of rain and storms continuing through Saturday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s for most of the region.

EXTENDED: Rain and storms and cool weather are expected to last through midweek next week. Afternoon storm chances will bring much needed moisture to the state, even western Colorado. Highs will continue to be between 10 and 20° below normal for this time of the year. Keep your rain gear handy this weekend!