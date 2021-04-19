MONDAY FORECAST: Strong Cold Front and Snow Incoming

Weather

Monday morning will begin as a sunny, breezy and relatively mild day across the region. High temperatures are going to be reaching into the 50s and 60s across much of the region this afternoon. A strong cold front moving in from the north will push through the Pikes Peak region around lunchtime but the big changes will begin to be felt late afternoon through midnight.

The cold front (as of Monday morning at 6am) is just entering Colorado. This will continue to push south through the day and will bring wind and snow to the region.

Hour-by-hour forecast

Winter Weather Alerts

Winter weather advisories are in place for El Paso, Teller, Douglas, Western Elbert and counties to the north of us.

5pm Weather

By 5pm, the cold front with wind and snow will begin to push through the Palmer Divide towards Colorado Springs. It will have already started snowing in Denver and Fort Collins by this time.

By 8pm the heavy snow will be impacting Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Gusty winds and rapidly dropping temperatures will accompany this snow making travel difficult at times.

11PM weather

Snow continues through the early nighttime hours with widespread snow impacting areas of southeastern Colorado.

Tuesday morning weather

By Tuesday morning, a few lingering snow showers will be possible but mostly cloudy skies will be the dominating weather for the morning hours. A few bouts of sunshine are likely towards the afternoon as clear skies move in.

By Tuesday afternoon, partly cloudy skies will be overhead helping to melt some of the accumulated snow.

SNOW TOTALS

Snow totals will vary depending on your location. For Colorado Springs, 3-5" of snow is possible. For the Palmer Divide 4-6" of snow is possible. The higher elevations and northern Foothills may see 5-10" of snow with more possible up towards Rocky Mountain National Park.

With snow and a flash freeze possible, road conditions will be going downhill quickly as we head towards this evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool days. Wednesday will feature another round of snow for southeastern Colorado and then we will finally begin to warm up as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures look to jump above average by Saturday.

~ Andy