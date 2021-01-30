Warming Trend in Full Swing

Weather

Tonight: Gradually calming conditions are expected across central/southern Colorado as winds have been howling all day. Low temperatures will reach near seasonal averages, 17 degrees in Colorado Springs and 21 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine through the day with comfortable temperatures to 47 degrees in Colorado Springs and 50 in Pueblo and light winds.

Extended: A high pressure ridge will set up across the intermountain west for the start of next week, transporting very warm temperatures to Colorado. High's reaching in the upper 50s to low 60s in Colorado Springs through Wednesday. Enjoy it while it lasts as few strong systems will impact the state beginning on Thursday, dropping temperatures into the 30s for the late week forecast. And keep an eye on next weekend as it could be the coldest weekend of the winter.

