Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Late Showers, Thunder? – 3/21/2020

Overview: We’ll warm up over the next several days and eventually get windy. Weak waves will bring enough instability to the area for scattered rain and/or snow showers on occasion. The end of the week looks much colder and possibly snowy again.

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming breezy at times in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s along the I-25 corridor with lower 60s over the far eastern plains. A weak wave will approach the area and could result in spotty sprinkles or brief rain showers over the far eastern plains in the morning with better chances for scattered rain and snow showers breaking out over and near the mountains during the afternoon. Although widespread impacts to travel due to snow seem unlikely, the strongest snow showers over the mountains and the Palmer Divide could produce short bursts of heavy snow that could temporarily reduce visibility and briefly whiten some surfaces with a quick couple of inches possible. The air will tend to cool noticeably under or near any afternoon rain and snow showers so be prepared for quick changing conditions. Over the plains the strongest showers could result in a little lightning and thunder, and possibly even a little small hail!

Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers over and near the mountains will drift eastward as mainly rain, or rain mixed with a little wet snow and possibly a little thunder before gradually coming to an end over the far eastern plains late. Some areas will be breezy for a while during the night, and eventually everyone should become partly cloudy to mostly clear. By morning the air should have cooled into the 20s and 30s for most areas.

Extended: Sunday should kick off a stretch of warmer days for the plains with just some scattered snow showers at times over the ski resorts, and possibly isolated rain or snow showers over and near our local mountain areas, mainly on Monday. Although we’ll be warmer for several days, we’ll also be windy at times. There are indications that we’ll get colder again and have another chance for snow over the area by Thursday and Friday.