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Tracking morning problem spots & afternoon showers, storms

what to expect
KRDO
By
New
Published 4:00 AM

TODAY: We're waking up with some light snow accumulations across our local mountain towns! There could be some potty areas of low visibility and/or slick conditions for the I-25 morning commute between Monument Hill and Castle Rock. We warm to the 50s and 60s Wednesday afternoon with widespread showers and storms bringing some occasional gusty winds and isolated chances for hail. 

TOMORROW: We warm up to the 60s and 70s by Thursday. You can still expect some scattered showers and storms, but a few less than Wednesday.

EXTENDED: We keep gradually warming up and drying out with some 80s across the Arkansas River Valley by the end of the weekend. Despite the warmer weather, we still have isolated showers and storms to contend with through this period.

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Julia Donovan

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