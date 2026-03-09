Skip to Content
Widespread fire danger is back already!

TODAY: Fire danger is back in the forecast due to warm, dry and windy conditions. Red Flag Warnings are in place for the San Luis Valley, I-25 and portions of the Eastern Plains until 7PM. Winds will gust 15-35 MPH. Afternoon highs warm to the low 70's in Colorado Springs, high 70's in Pueblo and even some 80's across the Plains.

TOMORROW: Expect a few showers, mainly south of Highway 50. Fire Weather Warnings will likely remain for some due to the mostly dry weather and spotty gusty conditions. Temps will also be very warm again similar to Monday.

EXTENDED: Highs drop to the 50's and 60's Wednesday on the back end of a cold front, then we rebound back to the 70's and 80's for the next few days with increasing fire danger. A disturbance could help us out with a little moisture Sunday but that's still a ways out. We'll keep an eye!

Julia Donovan

