Tracking PM showers Tuesday

TODAY: An afternoon cold front drops highs to the 60's and brings the best chance for showers in Southern Colorado after lunchtime. We could see light snow accumulations across our local mountain towns and other higher elevation areas tonight - otherwise just rain for the Pikes Peak Region. Everything comes to an end around midnight.

TOMORROW: We'll be a couple degrees warmer Wednesday as we dry out across the state.

EXTENDED: Thursday takes us back to the high 60s and 70s. System #2 moves in late Thursday, starting with snow across the High Country in the afternoon and spreading eastward toward I-25 overnight. Highs plummet to the 40's for many lower lying areas Friday as showers (rain/snow mix) continue through the afternoon.