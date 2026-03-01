Two storm systems are set to hit Colorado this week!

Our first system will move in Monday night, bringing the best chance for rain and snow to Southern Colorado on Tuesday. Another system moves in late Thursday, bringing a renewed chance for showers on Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies continue, with relatively light winds and dry conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s for most.

MONDAY: Winds will be on the increase Monday, with gusts to 30MPH possible for some areas during the afternoon. RED FLAG WARNINGS have been issued for Huerfano and Las Animas Counties beginning at 11 AM as fire danger will be high. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s once again with partly cloudy skies. While Southern Colorado stays dry through Monday night, snow showers will begin spreading across the northwestern mountains as our next storm system begins inching its way into the state.

TUESDAY: System #1 is expected to impact the area on Tuesday! Showers will begin expanding southward across the region through the day, with an afternoon cold front bringing the best chance for showers in southern Colorado after lunchtime. This system appears to be taking a more northerly track, which will somewhat limit the amount of rain/snow we end up with in our region... so don't expect a LOT of moisture. The heaviest rain and snow will stay focused along and north of I-70, with areas south of Hwy 50 unfortunately seeing the least. Seeing as how this is a pretty warm system (highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s and 60s), the majority of the showers will likely fall in the form of rain for the lower elevations, with slushy snow in the high country. With the passing front, there is a chance to get some convective (or thunderstorm-like) bursts of heavier rain - if you find yourself beneath one of these bursts, snow levels could briefly drop, allowing for a quick dusting of snow to accumulate on cold surfaces like grassy yards and windshields. The best chance for snow accumulations outside of the central mountains looks to be along the Palmer Divide and around Teller County; however, any accumulations will still likely end up totaling less than an inch. As quickly as this storm blows in, it blows out... everything comes to an end by midnight Tuesday night.

EXTENDED: Wednesday and Thursday warm up and dry out with highs back in the 60s and 70s. System #2 moves in late Thursday, once again spreading snow across the high country first before some of this moisture is expected to spread eastward, impacting those along I25 and across the plains on Friday. To be honest, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the exact timing of this system as well as the projected impacts - however, this system does look to be bringing some cooler air with it (highs on Friday will fall into the 40s for many!) so the chance for getting some snow will be higher with System #2 than we expect with System #1 on Tuesday. Saturday and Sunday look to dry out with yet another system possible the following week - setting the stage for what looks to be an active start to March!