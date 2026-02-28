Colorado’s best chance for widespread showers arrives Tuesday!

A weak wave could pop off some light mountain snow tonight, but the best chance for rain and snow in Colorado arrives with our next upper level system on Tuesday!

TONIGHT: A weak wave is expected to traverse the state overnight, which could help to spark light snow over the central mountains, however, with a significant lack of moisture, those showers likely won't produce much in the way of accumulation for the ski resorts by morning. Southern Colorado, unfortunately, won't get any showers overnight. Instead, overnight lows will fall into the 30s with partly cloudy skies and light winds for our area.

TOMORROW: The aforementioned wave will help to pull some of the cold air impacting the upper Midwest into Eastern Colorado during the day, which will drop highs into the 50s and 60s for many. It will be one of those days where it may end up being warmer in local mountain communities than it will be across the eastern plains. There could be a few ongoing light central mountain showers, and while there is a very slim chance for a sprinkle east of I25, I expect most to stay dry, cool, and cloudy on Sunday.

EXTENDED: Monday will be warm, dry, and breezy with highs getting back into the 60s and 70s. Fire danger will likely be of concern during the afternoon, however, at this time, there are no watches/warnings to report. Our next weather system will begin spreading showers across the high country as early as Monday night, with these showers expanding in coverage Tuesday morning - spreading in from the north and west. While the high country can expect snow, the relatively warm air associated with this system will likely keep snow levels above 7000' - so most of southern Colorado can expect more rain than snow. Late Tuesday, a cold front will push through, so IF showers last long enough and IF air cools down in time, there will be an opportunity for a quick burst of snow. The best chance for this looks to be along the Palmer Divide and the local mountains, primarily west of I25. The ingredients will be in place for a few convective bursts of rain/snow during the afternoon, and perhaps even a rumble of thunder or two? Travel could become briefly difficult if you find yourself beneath one of these bursts, so we'll be tracking that potential closely as this system evolves and heads our way. This storm is a quick mover, so it's gone by Wednesday. Another system will bring a renewed chance for rain and snow later in the work week, and with this system looking colder than Tuesday's, there is a higher chance for more areas to get in on some spring snow! Check back often for updates!