Tracking fire danger… again
TODAY: Winds continue with Red Flag Warnings across the Pikes Peak Region. Temperatures cool a bit to the 60's in most lower lying areas. Light Central Mountain snow wraps up completely by the late afternoon/early evening.
EXTENDED: Expect fire danger to stick with us for the next several days as warm, windy and mostly dry weather continues. We're well above average in the 60's and 70's through the weekend. A pattern change comes late Sunday bringing a drop to the 50's Monday and wetter weather.