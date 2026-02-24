Tracking widespread fire danger, mountain snow

TODAY: Fire danger continues with widespread Red Flag Warnings due to warm, dry and windy conditions. We'll likely see 20-40 MPH gusts across lower terrain and 40-80 MPH gusts in the mountains. Temperatures warm even more to the low 70's in Colorado Springs, and high 70's to low 80's in Pueblo and across the Plains. We'll likely beat the daily record in Colorado Springs of 71 degrees set back in 1986! High Country snow ramps up across Northern Colorado tonight.

TOMORROW: It's another windy day with 70+ degree highs along and east of I-25. Meanwhile, snowfall continues across the mountains Wednesday. Only a couple showers could spill into the Pikes Peak Region.

EXTENDED: Expect fire danger to stick with us for the next several days as warm, windy and mostly dry weather continues. We're well above average in the 60's and 70's through next weekend.