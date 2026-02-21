Record-rivaling highs, gusty winds and mountain snow arrive next week!

High pressure will allow temperatures to really heat up over the next couple of days, but an approaching midweek wave is expected to kick up winds and fire danger while spreading snow across the high country.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and light overnight winds will allow temperatures to plummet once again, with overnight lows falling into the teens by early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: High pressure will influence our weather conditions to round out the weekend, allowing for afternoon highs to warm into the 40s and 50s... which is pretty close to where we should be this time of year. Mostly clear skies and relatively light winds should make for a pleasant day for most.

NEXT WEEK: The warming pattern continues next week, with highs on Tuesday expected to get into the 70s for many! If we hit 71° in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, that will tie the record high set back in 1986. We are currently forecasting a high of 70° - so it will be close! Unfortunately, as an upper-level wave approaches the state on Tuesday, winds will also be increasing. The combination of dry conditions, gusty winds and above average temperatures will significantly raise fire danger concerns on both Tuesday and Wednesday. While lower elevations will be concerned about fire danger, the high country will begin to see snow spreading across the highest peaks beginning late on Tuesday, with snow chances continuing on Wednesday. This is great news for Colorado's snowpack, as some of our mountain communities could end up with 6-12" of snow from this system. As for areas along and east of I25, models are hinting at a small window of opportunity for a quick shower Wednesday night! However, IF these showers manage to hold together as they slide off the Front Range, they won't produce much in the way of moisture - but it is something we'll be tracking closely this week! Beyond Wednesday, Thursday will see slightly cooler (but still above average) temperatures with dry and warm weather expected into the following weekend.