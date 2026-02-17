WEATHER ALERT: tracking gusty winds, fire danger & mtn snow

TODAY: Winds will be even stronger than Monday, prompting extreme fire danger and Red Flag Warnings along and east of I-25 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wind gusts will be above 40 mph at times. Mountain areas will also be windy as snow continues to fall across the High Country, causing spotty blizzard conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Snow lingers through the mountains bringing some of the highest snow totals all season for skiers and snowboarders! A few showers could bring a dusting of snow in El Paso County and a couple inches to Teller County.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow continues on and off for the rest of the week! Get ready for ski traffic... There are a few more chances for showers along I-25 (40% Friday) but any accumulations would be light.