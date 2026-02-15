Unseasonably warm weather brings fire danger to start the week

Tonight: Quiet conditions expected tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for most—a jacket will be needed out the door in the morning.

Monday: Another warm day on tap, in fact, it'll be even warmer than Sunday. We'll see a bit of a breeze develop in the afternoon, with winds up to 25 mph. This will lead to fire danger on Monday afternoon. Be fire aware and safe throughout the day!

Tuesday: It is going to be a big day of active weather across Colorado: heavy mountain snow, with dry and very windy conditions along and east of I-25. This will lead to significant fire danger on Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west from 45-60 mph.

The rest of the week: We'll be much cooler on Wednesday through the weekend. Snow will continue in the high country most of the week, too, bringing much needed powder to the mountains. I-25 and points east should not expect significant snow at this time.