Tracking gorgeous weekend ahead!

Published 3:57 PM

TONIGHT: Expect chilly overnight lows in the high teens and low 20's in most areas along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: A few linger showers continue in the mountains Friday with the chance for a little moisture to spill over the Plains at night. We stay warm in lower lying areas in the high 40's, 50's and even some low 60's possible by the beginning of next week. Gusts will continue in the 15-20 MPH range. Fire danger could pop up over the next few days. We'll keep you updated on any watches or warnings that get prompted by the National Weather Service.

Julia Donovan

