Tracking more fire weather, arctic blast soon

TONIGHT: Fire weather warnings are more widespread than Monday, stretching from I-25 to the Continental Divide - as humidity levels drop to the single digits and winds increase to 20-40 MPH with isolated 60 MPH gusts in the mountains. Overnight lows will be cold again in the teens across lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Fire weather is possible through at least Wednesday. Expect afternoon highs in the 50's again along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: Warm temps in the 40's and 50's and mostly dry conditions continue through Thursday. An arctic boundary pushes into Colorado late Thursday bringing a big drop in temps to 30's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Fri/Sat and the potential for some snow during this period. We'll have some estimated totals for you when we get a little closer. We dry out and warm back up to the 40's and 50's for Sunday's Broncos game!