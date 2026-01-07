Snow storm hits tomorrow

TONIGHT: We may see a few showers develop overnight into Thursday morning, no impacts are expected. Lows fall into the mid to upper 30s for most.

TOMORROW: Flurries of snow are expected to begin tomorrow morning. Conditions for Southern Colorado to accumulate snow on the roads are favorable after 4 pm. The evening commute is an area of concern through most regions. The cold front wraps up through Friday morning, but the cold temperatures stick around through Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Overnight lows will be well below freezing all across the region leading into a cold Friday. The coldest temperatures don't arrive until Saturday morning, however the sun comes back out and warms in the 50s for Colorado Springs and 40s for the higher elevation areas.

Roads conditions should be back to normal over the weekend.