Tracking New Year's mountain snow

TONIGHT: We're dry across the state with breezy winds and chilly overnight lows in the teens and twenties.

EXTENDED: We're tracking some mountain snow late NYE into Friday morning. We stay mostly dry and warm in the 50's and 60's in lower lying areas through this period, but expect an increase in cloud cover and a stray shower or two. Warm temps stick around for the rest of the week. This weekend could bring gusty winds as another disturbance rolls through. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!

Julia Donovan

