Snow in Colorado Springs, southern Colorado Sunday morning

Happy Sunday folks! We've made it back to winter today. A strong cold front is blowing through bringing much colder temps, a lot of wind and light snow across southern Colorado.

TODAY: Light snow showers will continue through 8 to 9am before clearing out fast, expecting some sunshine to break out. Snow will linger until noon along and south of HWY 50. Light snow accumulations are possible with a few slick spots before sunrise, otherwise, major travel impacts aren't expected. Winds will be gusty, up to 35 mph. Temps only top out in the 20s and 30s, meaning wind chills will likely be in the upper 10s and low 20s all day. Bundle up!

TONIGHT: One of our coldest nights of the month is expected! Temps will drop into the low 10s for most folks, with a few spots getting into the single digits. The heavy coats will be needed out the door Monday morning.

MONDAY: New Year's Week will start chilly, temps only get into the upper 30s and low 40s for most. Expecting dry conditions, with breezy winds throughout the day. We'll see temps warm back to the 50s, and above average through the end of the week with dry times expected.