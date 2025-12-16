Tracking warm & windy weather!

TONIGHT: Breezy winds and mild temps stick with us through the evening. Overnight lows dip to right around freezing along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: Fire danger ramps up with Red Flag Warnings all across the Pikes Peak Region and Eastern Plains with gusts up to 45 MPH in lower lying areas. High Wind Warnings are in place from local mountain towns in Teller County to the Continental Divide with gusts up to 60 MPH. Meanwhile, we're tracking more record breaking heat with afternoon highs in the mid 60's in Colorado Springs and low 70's in Pueblo!

EXTENDED: Thursday will be the "coldest" day for Colorado Springs and Pueblo until the new year, with low 50's on the back end of a weak, dry cold front. We warm back up to the low 60's to low 70's for the rest of the extended forecast. We stay mostly dry for the next several days with more potential fire weather.