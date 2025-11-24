Tracking cooler weather tomorrow, weekend pattern change

TONIGHT: We'll continue to have mostly clear skies across Southern Colorado. It will be chilly with lows back in the 20s and 30s for most lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Highs drop to the 40s for many areas along and east of I-25. Tuesday night will be the coldest of the work week, with lows in the teens and 20s across lower lying areas. We could see some single digits in our High Mountain Valleys!

EXTENDED: Temperatures will increase into the low 50s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains Wednesday. Dry conditions continue.

Thanksgiving morning will be a cold one. Our temperatures will start out in the 20s and 30s so, if you're doing a Turkey Trot, make sure to bundle up! Afternoon highs will rebound to the 50's for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Plains.

The weekend brings the chance for a substantial pattern change. We're tracking much colder temperatures and the possibility for snow showers in the High Country, with a slight chance for snow across lower elevations. We'll continue to monitor this shift as we get closer.