Decreasing Clouds Tonight, Another System Sunday

Rest Of Today: Decreasing clouds with chilly temps in the 40's and 50's

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with overnight lows in the upper 20's to low 30's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 50's. Winds increasing out of the

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with passing rain showers, mainly after 11am. Cooler with highs in the 30's and 40's around the Pikes Peak region and low 50's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. Slushy snow showers are possible around higher terrain areas Sunday late afternoon-evening with a Trace to 2" possible for Teller county and Palmer Divide areas. West of I-25 around around the Sangre de Cristos, a general 4-8" expected Sunday with the Wets receiving a general 2-5" above 8-9K feet .