WEATHER ALERT: Rain & Snow Moving Through Southern Colorado

Rest of Today: Intermittent rain showers will continue across the viewing area with highs in the 30's and 40's

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain and snow off and on through the overnight. Highest certainty of slushy, snow will be across Northern El Paso county and the Palmer Divide.

TOMORROW: Morning showers and snow showers likely, mainly north of Colorado Springs and around the Palmer Divide as well as all areas West of I-25. Some icy roads possible around higher terrain areas such as hwy 24 through Manitou Springs and Teller county.

EXTENDED: Clearing skies late Friday with overnight lows in the 30's before highs jump back to the 50's for the weekend under partly sunny skies. Another system moves in Sunday night bringing rain and snow chances back to the region. This will linger into Monday