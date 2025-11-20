Skip to Content
Video

WEATHER ALERT: Rain & Snow Moving Through Southern Colorado

KRDO
By
Published 3:01 PM

Rest of Today: Intermittent rain showers will continue across the viewing area with highs in the 30's and 40's

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain and snow off and on through the overnight. Highest certainty of slushy, snow will be across Northern El Paso county and the Palmer Divide.

TOMORROW: Morning showers and snow showers likely, mainly north of Colorado Springs and around the Palmer Divide as well as all areas West of I-25. Some icy roads possible around higher terrain areas such as hwy 24 through Manitou Springs and Teller county.

EXTENDED: Clearing skies late Friday with overnight lows in the 30's before highs jump back to the 50's for the weekend under partly sunny skies. Another system moves in Sunday night bringing rain and snow chances back to the region. This will linger into Monday

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.