Weather Alert: Rain & Snow Thursday, Friday

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the mid-upper 30's with increasing clouds

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs cooler in the 40's to low 50's with rain showers intermittent through the afternoon

TOMORROW NIGHT: As of now, changeover to snow likely after 8-9pm; however, if precip is heavy enough, evaporative cooling could help the transition from rain---> snow sooner around Northern El Paso county and the Palmer Divide. Roads should remain wet in most areas with accum on the grass. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out west of I-25 around the foothills (Including but not limited to Teller co). A slushly 1-3" (2-4") possible around higher terrain areas in the Pikes Peak region possible. The Wets, Sangres also pick up a quick 2-4" possible.

EXTENDED: Clearing skies Friday night with sunny conditions on tap for the weekend. Highs in the 50's both Saturday and Sunday. Another system moves in Sunday night-Monday of next week