First Measurable Snow Likely Late Week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and calmer winds in the mid-low 30's across the region

TOMORROW: Wednesday features pleasant conditions and sunny skies with highs in the 50's to low 60's so slightly warmer.

LATE WEEK SNOW/RAIN: Still tracking our first measurable snow likely Thursday night-Friday morning. This system moves into the high country bringing rain and snow overnight Wed night-Thursday morning. This system will spread into Southern Colorado, initially in the form of rain showers for I-25 and East Plains through the day Thursday with a transition to overnight snow Thursday night-Friday morning for higher terrain areas around the Palmer Divide and Pikes Peak region. There is still some uncertainty on track and intensity of storm; however, despite the irregularities right now, it does look like a decent shot at measurable precip regardless of the rain or snow component.