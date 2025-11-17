Active Pattern Late Week

Rest of Today: Winds tapering off late this evening (post 8pm) with overnight lows dropping into the low 30's along and east of I-25

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calmer winds in the mid-low 30's across the region

TOMORROW: Beautiful and sunny with highs in the 50's. Winds becoming south-southeast 5-10mph

EXTENDED: Another system moves into the high country bringing rain and snow overnight Wed-Thursday morning. This system will spread into Southern Colorado, initially in the form of rain showers for I-25 and East Plains through the day Thursday with a transition to overnight snow Thursday night-Friday morning for higher terrain areas around the Palmer Divide and Pikes Peak region. There is still some uncertainty on track and intensity of storm; however, despite the irregularities right now, it does look like a decent shot at measurable precip regardless of the rain or snow component.