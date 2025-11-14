Warm Start To Weekend, Snow Sunday For Mountains

Rest of Today: Calm and sunny with highs above average in the 70's

TONIGHT: Quiet weather tonight with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's under clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs 20-25° above average in the 60's to low 70's.

EXTENDED: A disturbance moves into the high country on Sunday yielding evening and overnight snow showers lasting through Monday. Sunday features partly sunny skies with highs slightly cooler in the 60's with a few evening rain showers associated with this system (timing between 5-8pm)