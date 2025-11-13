Cooler Temps This Weekend, Chance of Rain Sunday

Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies through the remainder of the day with temps trending 20 degrees above average in the 60's and low 70's

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 30s' to low 40's

TOMORROW: Beautiful and sunny with highs unseasonably warm in the 60's and low 70's

EXTENDED: This weekend's storm will take a track north and west of Colorado yielding mountain snow and valley rain beginning Sunday morning and through Monday. This system will give I-25 and parts of the Pikes Peak region a chance for rain Sunday night. Slightly cooler this weekend in the 50's and 60'. Still expecting more systems through next week and a few round of colder temps.