Tracking Cooler Weather This Weekend

Rest of Today: Cloudy and cool with highs still trending above average in the 60's

NORTHERN LIGHTS VISIBLE TONIGHT and WED NIGHT: We have a shot at seeing the Auroras tonight and Wed night. Clouds should clear after 8pm. For us here in Colorado, it should be visible on horizon and on camera.

PRO-TIP: Just make sure in the camera app, ensure NIGHT MODE is active (it should be the moon icon) and set a longer exposure time by tapping the top arrow and the moon icon, adjusting the slider to 10 seconds or longer if your phone is stable on a tripod

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy before skies begin clearing after 8pm. Overnight lows in the 30's tonight with calmer winds

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the 60's and 70's. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Above average temps continue through the end of the week. Our next system will bring mountain snow to the Colorado High Country by Friday. This system will bring older temps to lower terrain areas with a chance for some moisture by Saturday and Sunday