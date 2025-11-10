Skip to Content
Warming Up This Week, Next Storm Arrives This Weekend

KRDO
By
Published 2:54 PM

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with overnight lows in the upper 30's to low 40's

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with unseasonably warm temps in the 60's to low 70's

EXTENDED: The week continues with above average temps in the 60's to low 70's with calm and fair weather skies.

THIS WEEKEND: Strong Cold Front Arrives Friday for the Mtns. Mountain snow likely. The potential for moisture this weekend along and east if I-25, as well as the front range mtns, is still promising. We will see how things look as the week progresses. For now, snow, rain and colder temps arrive in the high country by Friday

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

