COLDER AIR ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND

Rest of Today: plenty of sunshine with slightly cooler temps in the 50's to low 60's. Current system moving through is leading to a quick hit of snow along and north of I-70 now- early evening (1-2") mainly above 9k feet.

TOMORROW: The wind comes screaming in again as the cold air rushes south with northerly winds gusting around 20-30mph along and east of I-25. Highs may top out in the 40's and 50's on Saturday but the afternoon will FEEL chillier as temps fall quickly behind the front Highs on Saturday will be in the 40's and 50's

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with colder temps in the upper 30's to mid-40's with north winds around 10-15mph

EXTENDED: A warmer trend returns next week with dry conditions still in place through most of the work-week

WETTER END TO NOV? 🔺A bit more good news with dry pattern ending later this month as the Climate Prediction Center is optimistic about the 13th - 19th of Nov as well putting Colorado in wetter pattern through mid-late month. The signal for moisture right now is around 15th/16th for Pikes Peak region.