Stronger Cold Front This Weekend

TONIGHT: A weak wave of energy is ushering in colder air through now through late tonight which is yielding a spike in gusty winds. These winds will taper off after 7pm. This system is also leading to a quick hit of snow along and north of I-70 now- early evening (1-2") mainly above 9k feet.

FRIDAY: Friday features plenty of sunshine with slightly cooler temps in the 50's to low 60's.

EXTENDED: Highs on Saturday will be in the 50's with increasing clouds through the day as a stronger cold front moves in Sat night keeping temps on Sunday in the 40's to low 50s.

WETTER END TO NOV? 🔺A bit more good news with dry pattern ending later this month as the Climate Prediction Center is optimistic about the 13th - 19th of Nov as well putting Colorado in wetter pattern through mid-late month. The signal for moisture right now is around 15th/16th for Pikes Peak region.