Stronger Cold Front Arrives This Weekend

TONIGHT: Partly clear with overnight lows in the 30's to low 40's

TOMORROW: A bit warmer and still above average with temps in the upper 60's to low 70'sthrough the afternoon with partly sunny skies

EXTENDED: A shortwave trough pushes in by late Thursday night which will lead to "closer to seasonal" temps by Friday back in the 50's. This will also lead to a quick hit of snow around I-70 Friday evening (1-3"). A stronger cold front this weekend Sat PM meaning Sunday will be in the low upper 40's to low 50s

WETTER END TO NOV? 🔺A bit more good news with dry pattern ending later this month as the Climate Prediction Center is optimistic about the 13th - 19th of Nov as well putting Colorado in wetter pattern through mid-late month. The signal for moisture right now is around 15th/16th for Pikes Peak region.