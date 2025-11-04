Cooldown Wednesday, Another Cooldown Friday and the Weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an incoming cold front tonight with winds out of the north-northeast gusting to around 15-20 mph. Overnight lows in the 30's to low 40's

TOMORROW: A drop back to the 50's and 60's tomorrow with winds out of the east-southeast 10-15mph through the afternoon with partly sunny skies

EXTENDED: A shortwave trough pushes in by late Thursday night which will lead to "closer to seasonal" temps by Friday back in the 50's. This will also lead to a quick hit of snow around I-70 Friday evening (1-3"). A stronger cold front this weekend Sat PM meaning Sunday will be in the low upper 40's to low 50s