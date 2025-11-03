Skip to Content
A Dry and Warm Start To November

Rest of Today: Cloudy and cool with temps in the 40's and 50's with our cold front settling further south into Northern New Mexico.

TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually clear out with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: A nice warm-up ahead with highs back in the 60's and 70's across the region. Pueblo and portions of the Eastern Plains

EXTENDED: Temps remain above average for most of the work-week with a decent cool down late week and weekend as few systems skirt to the north of Southern Colorado.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

