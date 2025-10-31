Warm-Up Ahead for the Weekend

FRIDAY/HALLOWEEN: Cloudy skies with cooler temps in the 40's and low 50's. A few stray and isolated little sprinkles are possible Friday afternoon before clearing Friday evening.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies this evening with temps plummeting into the 20's and 30's after midnight. Trick-or-treat forecast will feature temps in the 30's to low 40's from 7pm-9pm with

WEEKEND: Beautiful, sunny skies with dry conditions staying in the forecast this weekend. Highs in the 60's on Saturday with well above average temps in the forecast on Sunday as highs bounce back into the 70's in Colorado Springs with near 80° possible in some areas along hwy 50 and the Arkansas River Valley.

EXTENDED: Dry start to November with the first full week of November remaining well above-average with temps in the 60's and 70's. No sign of snow the next 7-10 days.

There is a signal showing up around the 13-15 of November but, as of now, that is too far out for any mid-high certainty