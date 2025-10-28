Tracking Seasonal Temps Late Week

Rest of Today: Below average and chilly temps in the 30's and 40's through the afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with sub-freezing temps in the teens and twenties for all of Southern Colorado. Reminder: In Colorado, a hard freeze is defined as a temperature of 28° or lower for at least three hours, which typically ends the growing season and causes irreversible damage to most vegetation.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with warmer temps in the 50's to low 60's along and east of I-25. Winds will be calm out of the SSE 5-10 mph

EXTENDED: Warmer temps in the 60's on Thursday before another reinforcing shot of cool air arrives by Friday for Halloween. Halloween is looking seasonal with highs in the 50's and evening trick-or-treat temps in the 30's and 40's