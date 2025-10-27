Hard Freeze Possible Tonight, Tuesday Night

Rest of Today: Breezy with gusts around 25-30 mph through the afternoon and evening as a cold plunge of air sweeps across the state. This wind combined with low relative humidity levels will keep part of Southern Colorado under Red Flag warnings (high fire danger) through the evening time-frame.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy tonight with overnight lows in the upper 20's to low 30's. Winds will be a touch calmer around sunrise Tuesday morning.

TOMORROW: Beautiful with sunny skies and chilly temps staying below average in the 40's to low 50's along and east of I-25

EXTENDED: Tuesday night to Wednesday morning temps will plunge into the teens and twenties yielding our first region-wide hard freeze across the area.