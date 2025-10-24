Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Rest of Today: Our storm system is departing this afternoon-evening. Drier air has worked into I-25 and east plains so any additional showers/snow showers stay west of I-25 and mainly south of I-70. Partly sunny along I-25 with highs today in the 50's and 60's

Saturday: Sunny skies along I-25 and the front range with highs in the 60's, some low 70's around Pueblo. The Eastern Plains starts off cloudy with some sunshine breaking out through the afternoon with highs in the 50's and 60's.

Sunday: Sunny skies to start the day with increasing clouds across the mountains by the noon hour due to an incoming disturbance around the Rockies of Montana. These clouds will slowly increase in coverage along I-25 late in the day Sunday with breezes gradually increasing as well (gusts around 15-20mph). Temps remain in the 60's and low 70's along and east of I-25

Extended: A passing trough will bring some light to moderate snow for the northern mtns of Colorado with a surge of cooler temps late Monday to Tuesday. As of now, the coldest of this air bypassing Southern Colorado with only a quick cooldown in the 40's and 50's by Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper 20's to low 30's