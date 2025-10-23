A FEW RAIN SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON

Rest Of Today: Thursday afternoon-evening brings a chance of moisture in the form of showers around I-25 and Colorado Springs. Latest timing points at most showers and storms arriving after the noon hour and passing intermittently through the evening and overnight time-frame. Temps remain rain-cooled in the 50's and 60's. Friday bring a decrease in cloud cover by the afternoon with only a 10-20% chance of lingering shower/storm.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the 30's and low 40's with some pockets of residual rain overnight, not widespread

TOMORROW: More clouds than sunshine with a few pop-up showers/storms after 1pm. Highs in the 50's to low 60's

EXTENDED: Clearing out as we head into the weekend with highs bouncing back slightly above average in the 60's to low 70's under partly sunny skies. Winds increases on Sunday afternoon-evening ahead of our next incoming storm system arriving Monday-Tuesday for the high country.