Tracking Rain Chances Thursday

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds with overnight lows in the 30's to low 40's

TOMORROW: Beautiful skies with highs near seasonal in the mid 60's around El Paso county and low 70's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains, 50's for local mtn cities

EXTENDED: Thursday afternoon-evening brings a chance of moisture in the form of showers around I-25 and Colorado Springs. Latest timing points at most showers and storms arriving after the noon hour and passing intermittently through the evening and overnight time-frame. Temps remain rain-cooled in the 50's and 60's. Friday bring a decrease in cloud cover by the afternoon with only a 10-20% chance of lingering shower/storm.