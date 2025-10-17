Skip to Content
Video

First Freeze Of The Season This Weekend

By
Updated
today at 5:38 PM
Published 4:36 PM

Saturday night-Sunday morning temps will dip at or below freezing for most areas

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures of 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY NIGHT: FREEZE WATCH in effect with overnight lows in the 20's and low 30's along and east of I-25

SUNDAY: High pressure begins to nudge back into Southern Colorado bring the start of another warming trend for Sunday and Monday with highs bouncing back into the 60's and 70's, Pueblo may hit near 80°.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.