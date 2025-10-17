First Freeze Of The Season This Weekend

Saturday night-Sunday morning temps will dip at or below freezing for most areas

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures of 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY NIGHT: FREEZE WATCH in effect with overnight lows in the 20's and low 30's along and east of I-25

SUNDAY: High pressure begins to nudge back into Southern Colorado bring the start of another warming trend for Sunday and Monday with highs bouncing back into the 60's and 70's, Pueblo may hit near 80°.